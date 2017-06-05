Osinbajo’s Nepotism? What Nepotism?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

Allegations have being made against Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, of nepotism.

This comes along the line of whispers from some circles that the recent appointments made by the Acting President into some federal agencies and other offices attached to the Presidency were lobsided, in favour of a particular religion or ethnic group.

The chief instigator, named Ismaila Farouk, said, Prof Osinbajo has “negated the principles of Federal Character and has systematically favoured members of the Redeemed Church and his Yoruba tribe”.

Through an aide, the Presidency has dismissed, as “unfair” and “laughable”, any such notion that he has favoured persons from his ethnic nationality for positions in Government, the Daily Trust reports.

In the response provided by Dr Bilikisu Saidu, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Legal matters, there was as a matter of fact no need for nepotism to be insinuated with regards to the Acting President, on the basis of religion or otherwise.

“The most senior official in the Office of the Vice President apart from the Vice President himself, is the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Abdulrahman Ipaye and he is a muslim.”

The Acting President, on May 26, announced the appointment of Mr Olukayode Pitan as the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Ali Usman as the Chairman of the National Pension Commission and Funsho Doherty as the Director-General of the commission. The four executive commissioners appointed to the commission were exclusive in their representation of any one geo-political zone in the country.

All things considered, it appears to be an accusation that lacks sufficient merit, largely motivated by a desire to stir uncertainty around the Presidency. The accusation of nepotism is not so much a complaint against marginalisation as it is an inquiry into how much the Acting President can exercise his power in the absence of President Buhari. It bothers on the apparent struggle by some with connections in the Villa to have some degree of control and influence in the events of the administration under Acting President Osinbajo.

The theme of nepotism has been prominent in the Buhari administration, especially the perception that the South-Eastern part of the country does not have as much representation in the President’s cabinet in key positions. It does not appear very innovative, at the moment, to make it a particular issue with the Acting President’s recent appointments.