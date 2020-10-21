Kiki Osibajo the acid bender, Wake up Arewa Twitter, Bolt to the US | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

So Kiki osibajo poured acid on someone because of man, a man called Afeez!

Evil runs deep in their family.#EndSARS — 🌸 L A D E 🌸| Orgasm.NG | #EndSars (@orgasmdotng) October 21, 2020

I can’t believe Instagram is putting my post about Nigeria under false information, what is false about this!?????? — #ENDSARS 🇳🇬 (@MsBanks) October 21, 2020

Every Northerner who is not an extremist knows this. And this problem is solely down to the ruling elite and how they constantly short-change the North for their own Political gain. https://t.co/C8YiYt9H7q — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 21, 2020

Bolt why this?? pic.twitter.com/uSc6MNAKRC — Your Social Prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) October 21, 2020

She didn't lie though. She's an Ode https://t.co/OjCj2KkO9u — Your Social Prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) October 21, 2020

I'll tell my children this was the devil pic.twitter.com/LLdRjgClZR — BIGGIE 💀 (@biggieofafrica_) October 21, 2020

President expresses shock over Lekki Killings

You really have mind o https://t.co/6t4Bocti8n — M A Y O R (@mayor_b9) October 21, 2020

Make everybody feel the heat https://t.co/wfSXbJtdgU — M A Y O R (@mayor_b9) October 21, 2020

This silence is loud! Where is the President?!!! — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 21, 2020

DEVIL https://t.co/Ysb3EfqUPx — M A Y O R (@mayor_b9) October 21, 2020

