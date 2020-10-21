Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha, others continue to lend their services to the #EndSARS movement

Solidarity in Nigeria has largely been a foreign concept, one we all claim to subscribe to but have been slow to really give into. Our country has had a long history of conflicts, often driven by a disconnect in economic, religious or ethnic principles, but the last two weeks in our history has proven that Nigerians, particularly the younger generation can unite under a single cause.
Thanks to today’s youth, who chose to be respectful of each other’s religious and ethnic differences, a huge chunk of the young masses were able to unite in order to fight a common enemy – impunity of the Federal Anti-Roberry Squad (FSARS). And right up until it was hijacked, it was a movement that brought hope to the Nigerian people.
The movement to end police brutality was made stronger when people were also able to set aside their social differences and unite under the same conviction. Film producer/director, script writer, and actress Omoni Oboli along side her close friends and fellow actresses Chioma Akpotha, Ufoma McDermott and Uche Jumbo, are a few of the Nigerian celebrities who have put aside their social standing to come fight for a just cause.
Lord🙏🏾 this unprecedented time that we are all defending our human rights! Please anyone trying to weaponize poverty by paying thugs to disturb and disrupt peaceful protest ,Father God hurt/disrupt/dislocate their stolen funds home & abroad 🙏🏾#EndsSARS If you can…please share face 😷 mask too at the protest 🙏🏾 my friends and I have been doing that , let's not give them a reason. Twitter is down😳
So, it goes without saying that these celebrities who have appeared at the protests carrying placards like everyone else, regardless of the contrast in social status, are doing the right thing. Their participation no doubt has made the movement much stronger and their platform has shed more light on the ongoing demonstrations.
They still think we are joking???! . I hear someone from the older generation and possibly a part of the people who failed our generation say that “THIS” is “CHILDS PLAY” and “NOTHING SERIOUS” ….. . Ogaaaaa YOU NEVER CHICHONCHIN ! This is #2020 (twenchy twenchy) the year of “LE-FAREFASE” !!!! . WE DIE HIA !!! #EndSars #EndSwat #EndPoliceBrutality #EndPoliceBrutality #NigeriaArise #PoliceReform #ParadigmShift #IkoyiToll
These actresses have all constantly been participating in the protests, marching relentlessly and lending their voice and platform to the cause. To them, the issue affects everyone and they have gladly given so much energy to the movement.
Matter of fact, they were with the Lekki protesters yesterday up until past the curfew.
We have been crying! I can’t stop crying. Guys as a mother, my heart is completely broken. 💔 These are peaceful protesters. People’s kids. Sir @jidesanwoolu pls my good governor, let them remain unharmed🙏🏾 They are sleeping at the toll, unarmed. The world is watching. God bless Nigeria 🙏🏾
Fortunately, they left before the shooting began, but their dedication to the cause has been nothing short of admirable. Asides standing and marching as protesters, they were also a huge part of a food program that saw them distributing dozens of food packs to protesters to keep their spirits alive.
Our national food Jollof rice the other day for protesters. @chiomakpotha @ufuomamcdermott @uchejombo and I were determined to keep our food bank going. Chioma did major shopping this morning for subsequent days because people need to refuel (many people are there for over 12 hours) now they’ve imposed curfew! 🙄 May our labour not be in vain! 🙏🏾 Thanks to everyone who’s supported us. God bless you all 🙏🏾 To say I am disappointed in this government is an understatement! 😡 #EndBadGovernance #endbadgovernanceinnigeria #FixItJesus Who do us dis tin?!!! 😢😢😢
We won’t loose focus!!! @ufuomamcdermott @chiomakpotha @uchejombo and I full ground! In other news, hot puff puff live at the protest ground for our peaceful protesters! #Refuel Thankful to everyone who’s supported us. May God bless you all! Special thanks to sis @reginaaskia of @soupastars_ 🙏🏾❤️ WE PIN! The #EndSars protest is a peaceful one! #EndBadGovernance #ANewNigeria
We shouldn’t be at this level. We shouldn’t be fighting to stay alive…. . This battle , we must win… Definitely ! . Thank you to all those who have and are still giving. God bless you all. My friends holding it down today @chiomakpotha And @omonioboli for @ufuomamcdermott and l THEY MUST HEAR US! #NewNigeria #JusticeMustPrevail #ReformTheElectoralSystem #EndSwat #EndSARS
Even with the #LekkiMassacre, these actresses have refused to keep shut, as they continue to speak against the tyranny of the country’s elected government officials. The incident has touched us all, and these ladies have refused to be silent, continually speaking against the Army’s actions, paying tribute to the fallen heroes of the #LekkiGenocide and urging Nigerians to stay safe.
WE WILL NEVER FORGET!!! 💔😡💔 How do we pass that toll and ever be normal? How do we drive pass the blood of our comrades who were assassinated there! The most peaceful protest ground in the country? In short people were laughing at us that we were doing faaji there everyday! I need to sleep but I can’t. My heart is heavy 💔💔💔 They are still there shooting!!! #lekkitollgatemassacre
