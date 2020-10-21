Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha, others continue to lend their services to the #EndSARS movement

Solidarity in Nigeria has largely been a foreign concept, one we all claim to subscribe to but have been slow to really give into. Our country has had a long history of conflicts, often driven by a disconnect in economic, religious or ethnic principles, but the last two weeks in our history has proven that Nigerians, particularly the younger generation can unite under a single cause.

Thanks to today’s youth, who chose to be respectful of each other’s religious and ethnic differences, a huge chunk of the young masses were able to unite in order to fight a common enemy – impunity of the Federal Anti-Roberry Squad (FSARS). And right up until it was hijacked, it was a movement that brought hope to the Nigerian people.

The movement to end police brutality was made stronger when people were also able to set aside their social differences and unite under the same conviction. Film producer/director, script writer, and actress Omoni Oboli along side her close friends and fellow actresses Chioma Akpotha, Ufoma McDermott and Uche Jumbo, are a few of the Nigerian celebrities who have put aside their social standing to come fight for a just cause.

So, it goes without saying that these celebrities who have appeared at the protests carrying placards like everyone else, regardless of the contrast in social status, are doing the right thing. Their participation no doubt has made the movement much stronger and their platform has shed more light on the ongoing demonstrations.

These actresses have all constantly been participating in the protests, marching relentlessly and lending their voice and platform to the cause. To them, the issue affects everyone and they have gladly given so much energy to the movement.

Matter of fact, they were with the Lekki protesters yesterday up until past the curfew.

Fortunately, they left before the shooting began, but their dedication to the cause has been nothing short of admirable. Asides standing and marching as protesters, they were also a huge part of a food program that saw them distributing dozens of food packs to protesters to keep their spirits alive.

Even with the #LekkiMassacre, these actresses have refused to keep shut, as they continue to speak against the tyranny of the country’s elected government officials. The incident has touched us all, and these ladies have refused to be silent, continually speaking against the Army’s actions, paying tribute to the fallen heroes of the #LekkiGenocide and urging Nigerians to stay safe.