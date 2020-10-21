Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha, others continue to lend their services to the #EndSARS movement

Solidarity in Nigeria has largely been a foreign concept, one we all claim to subscribe to but have been slow to really give into. Our country has had a long history of conflicts, often driven by a disconnect in economic, religious or ethnic principles, but the last two weeks in our history has proven that Nigerians, particularly the younger generation can unite under a single cause.

Thanks to today’s youth, who chose to be respectful of each other’s religious and ethnic differences, a huge chunk of the young masses were able to unite in order to fight a common enemy – impunity of the Federal Anti-Roberry Squad (FSARS). And right up until it was hijacked, it was a movement that brought hope to the Nigerian people.

The movement to end police brutality was made stronger when people were also able to set aside their social differences and unite under the same conviction. Film producer/director, script writer, and actress Omoni Oboli along side her close friends and fellow actresses Chioma Akpotha, Ufoma McDermott and Uche Jumbo, are a few of the Nigerian celebrities who have put aside their social standing to come fight for a just cause.

So, it goes without saying that these celebrities who have appeared at the protests carrying placards like everyone else, regardless of the contrast in social status, are doing the right thing. Their participation no doubt has made the movement much stronger and their platform has shed more light on the ongoing demonstrations.

These actresses have all constantly been participating in the protests, marching relentlessly and lending their voice and platform to the cause. To them, the issue affects everyone and they have gladly given so much energy to the movement.

Matter of fact, they were with the Lekki protesters yesterday up until past the curfew.

Fortunately, they left before the shooting began, but their dedication to the cause has been nothing short of admirable. Asides standing and marching as protesters, they were also a huge part of a food program that saw them distributing dozens of food packs to protesters to keep their spirits alive.

Even with the #LekkiMassacre, these actresses have refused to keep shut, as they continue to speak against the tyranny of the country’s elected government officials. The incident has touched us all, and these ladies have refused to be silent, continually speaking against the Army’s actions, paying tribute to the fallen heroes of the #LekkiGenocide and urging Nigerians to stay safe.

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 22, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Osinbajo is sorry again and unlike Sanwo-Olu, accepts that lives were lost | #LekkiMassacre

It is Day 15 of the #EndSARS protests. One day after the #LekkiMassacre – a day already written in the ...

Chinedu Okafor October 21, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Buhari’s insistence on remaining silent is creating wide spread anxiety

Almost everyone in the public eye, a celebrity, an influencer, a politician or sometimes an athlete, tend to have a ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 21, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Why Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari is hypocritical | #EndSARS

The events on Tuesday, 20 October 2020, which led to the #LekkiMassacre is one that will never be forgotten in ...

Michael Isaac October 21, 2020

#EndSARS: Oke tweeted ‘Nigeria will not end me’ and Nigeria did, in fact, end him | #YNaijaEndSARSupdate

‘Nigeria will not end me’ – these were the last words of Nigerian designer, Oke-Obi Enadhuze, on Twitter, a mere ...

Michael Isaac October 21, 2020

#EndSARS: How the government has gaslighted grieving Nigerians thus far | #YNaijaEndSARSupdate

When Nigerians took to the streets to protest against police injustices and the extra-judicial killings perpetrated by the now-defunct police ...

Op-Ed Editor October 21, 2020

Why is Governor Sanwo-Olu denying the #LekkiMassacre deaths?

by Ayodele Ibiyemi In the evening of October 20, 2020, peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate were shot at by ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail