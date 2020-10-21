EndSARS: Oke tweeted ‘Nigeria will not end me’ and Nigeria did, in fact, end him | #YNaijaEndSARSupdate

‘Nigeria will not end me’ – these were the last words of Nigerian designer, Oke-Obi Enadhuze, on Twitter, a mere three hours before he was killed by a stray bullet during the massive shoot out by Nigerian security officials on Wednesday.

His last tweet rang of the yearnings of many other Nigerian youths who have endured the horrifying treatment from the police and the economic hardships in the nation.

Oke was reported to have been in his compound when a stray bullet hit him during unrest between the police and already aggrieved locals in his area. The bullet, piercing his neck, immediately claimed his life and gruesome pictures of his lifeless body in a pool of blood made rounds on social media. His girlfriend and colleagues alongside other Nigerians found out of his untimely death on social media, confronted with tragic picture making rounds.

We’re not fucking safe, Oke got shot in his compound ffs 😭😭💔💔 HE WAS FUCKING IN HIS COMPOUND.

Oke’s death drew fierce reactions on Twitter with many recanting how talented the young man was, telling stories of his dreams and aspirations. From his family to his colleagues, the story is the same and the pain, unquantifiable.

Here are a few reactions:

Oke would challenge me on everything, even when it got me upset, he didn’t care because he was trying to make me better. I’m sorry our work relationship didn’t end well. You were a good man! RIP OKE.

May the blood of our fallen heroes not be in vain

Oke never wanted to be a hero, he didn’t want to die, he wanted to live. This one hit me hard, RIP KING! 🕊 ❤️ — Omoniyi Israel (@Omoissydeyhere) October 21, 2020

I just went through that oke guy's media. he really was talented at his web designing stuff. Talk about the government wasting the lives of future. I'm shattered. He said the country wouldn't end him, it did just that. RIP king💔🕯 — tomiwa, the eccedentesiast. (@ElJaydon) October 21, 2020

Nigeria did not end you because we do not die, we multiply! RIP King 💔 https://t.co/0r1bzNsfEh — OG Adoga (@OG_Adoga) October 21, 2020

Oke was just like us. He had dreams. He had aspirations and Nigeria, as it does, snatched it away. The average Nigerian youth is afraid of having the nation shattering their dreams before they ever get the chance to actualise them. From the present economic hardship to a government that insists on creating a stifling environment, ‘Nigeria will not end me’ has solemnly become a prayer that many Nigerian youths resonate with.

Being born a Nigerian alone has the odds already stacked against you. We’ve seen youths have their lives abruptly cut short by the police, and Oke’s story has become one of the statistics. While our heart is heavy with this news, his death will always be a reminder of the disadvantage that many youths face just for being Nigerian and living in Nigeria. We pray that his soul rests in absolute peace and that for many others with the same prayer ‘Nigeria will not end me’ we hope that in fact, Nigeria doesn’t end up killing us all.