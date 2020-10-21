#EndSARS: Oke tweeted ‘Nigeria will not end me’ and Nigeria did, in fact, end him | #YNaijaEndSARSupdate

Oke

‘Nigeria will not end me’ – these were the last words of Nigerian designer, Oke-Obi Enadhuze, on Twitter, a mere three hours before he was killed by a stray bullet during the massive shoot out by Nigerian security officials on Wednesday.

His last tweet rang of the yearnings of many other Nigerian youths who have endured the horrifying treatment from the police and the economic hardships in the nation.

Oke was reported to have been in his compound when a stray bullet hit him during unrest between the police and already aggrieved locals in his area. The bullet, piercing his neck, immediately claimed his life and gruesome pictures of his lifeless body in a pool of blood made rounds on social media. His girlfriend and colleagues alongside other Nigerians found out of his untimely death on social media, confronted with tragic picture making rounds.

Oke’s death drew fierce reactions on Twitter with many recanting how talented the young man was, telling stories of his dreams and aspirations. From his family to his colleagues, the story is the same and the pain, unquantifiable.

Here are a few reactions:

Oke was just like us. He had dreams. He had aspirations and Nigeria, as it does, snatched it away. The average Nigerian youth is afraid of having the nation shattering their dreams before they ever get the chance to actualise them. From the present economic hardship to a government that insists on creating a stifling environment, ‘Nigeria will not end me’ has solemnly become a prayer that many Nigerian youths resonate with.

Being born a Nigerian alone has the odds already stacked against you.  We’ve seen youths have their lives abruptly cut short by the police, and Oke’s story has become one of the statistics. While our heart is heavy with this news, his death will always be a reminder of the disadvantage that many youths face just for being Nigerian and living in Nigeria. We pray that his soul rests in absolute peace and that for many others with the same prayer ‘Nigeria will not end me’ we hope that in fact, Nigeria doesn’t end up killing us all.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 22, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Osinbajo is sorry again and unlike Sanwo-Olu, accepts that lives were lost | #LekkiMassacre

It is Day 15 of the #EndSARS protests. One day after the #LekkiMassacre – a day already written in the ...

Chinedu Okafor October 21, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Buhari’s insistence on remaining silent is creating wide spread anxiety

Almost everyone in the public eye, a celebrity, an influencer, a politician or sometimes an athlete, tend to have a ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 21, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Why Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari is hypocritical | #EndSARS

The events on Tuesday, 20 October 2020, which led to the #LekkiMassacre is one that will never be forgotten in ...

Chinedu Okafor October 21, 2020

Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha, others continue to lend their services to the #EndSARS movement

Solidarity in Nigeria has largely been a foreign concept, one we all claim to subscribe to but have been slow ...

Michael Isaac October 21, 2020

#EndSARS: How the government has gaslighted grieving Nigerians thus far | #YNaijaEndSARSupdate

When Nigerians took to the streets to protest against police injustices and the extra-judicial killings perpetrated by the now-defunct police ...

Op-Ed Editor October 21, 2020

Why is Governor Sanwo-Olu denying the #LekkiMassacre deaths?

by Ayodele Ibiyemi In the evening of October 20, 2020, peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate were shot at by ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail