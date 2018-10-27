‘King of Boys’ will now show in cinemas today after the movie was recut (shortened)

After Kemi Adetiba’s second directorial feature King of Boys premiered last week, with celebrities adhering to a royal gangster theme, the movie’s cinema release date was postponed from October 26 to 27 due to a last-minute recut. Adetiba took to Twitter to explain this yesterday after moviegoers complained that they couldn’t find the movie showing in select theaters.

I was reading a review of Damien Chazelle’s First Man on Cinema Pointer on Instagram when someone commented: “Why haven’t you guys reviewed King of Boys? I want to see the movie. Please review it. And then another: “It’s better I watch King of Boys before I read the review on Cinema Pointer.” Adetiba’s King of Boys has generated an infectious buzz since its trailer was released, and those who saw the movie at the premiere (close friends of mine) said the movie was great.

But it seems now that the movie’s run time is an issue, shortened for a theatrical release. What part of the movie that has been deleted now we don’t know. Movie recuts and deleted scenes is not something new, all for different reasons best known to directors. But the most common is that these scenes are unnecessary, superfluous, and hence adding to the movie’s duration. For King of Boys in cinemas today, at least we get a compensation gift.

