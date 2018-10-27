The Late 5: Put an end to electing uneducated leaders, Emir Sanusi advises Nigerians; Focus on fixing roads now and leave 2023 – Bode George tackles Fashola | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged Nigerians to stop electing leaders without education into public offices, stressing that at many levels of leadership in the country today, there are a number of uneducated leaders who cannot give an education.

Speaking on Saturday at the Convocation ceremony of Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, the former apex bank governor noted that the money spent on building roads, bridges and trains should first be used to educating the young ones, as he said development was first and foremost about people.

“We need to lay more emphasis on the quality of people we elect to executive and legislative offices and we need to make sure that those to whom we entrust policy are themselves educated and know the value of education,” he said.

The South-West Zone of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is pleased with the choice of Peter Obi, former Anambra governor as running mate to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, while urging the party’s flag bearer to give more key positions to the zone if he emerges as president.

South-West Vice-Chairman of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso, who disclosed this in Lagos on Friday night at a meeting of the zone, said the zone had been schemed out in the power arrangement of the party for the past few years, adding that it was letting the party and its candidate know that “certain positions are strategic to governance and we want them.”

“Yes, the SGF is great, but there is nothing wrong with having the Chief of Staff and Attorney-General on top of it to compensate us for the denials of the past, so that all of us can work as a united front,” he said.

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has tackled the Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Babatunde Fashola, over his recent statement urging the people of the South West to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in order to produce his successor in 2023.

The PDP Board of Trustees member who reacted while speaking to journalists in Lagos on Saturday, noted the deplorable state of major roads from the ports which he said were the gateway to the nation’s economy and have not been maintained for years, urging the minister to fix the roads now instead of postulating about 2023.

“Fashola should be concerned about fixing these roads before May 2019 because he would come back someday to give account to the people,” he advised the former governor.

The Kaduna government says 32 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the disturbance of the state, adding that the suspects will be investigated and prosecuted.

Disclosing this in a statement after the State Security Council meeting presided over by Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Saturday, the Council relaxed the curfew in Kachia, the local government area where a traditional ruler abducted was killed,adding that the decision was due to the conduct of the people of the community who have remained peaceful while mourning the monarch.

“Residents of Kachia are free to go about their legitimate business from now till 5pm. From tomorrow, Sunday, October 28, 2018, Kachia residents are also free to move from 6am to 5pm daily,” the statement read.

Acting Governor of Benue, Benson Abounu has directed the state Ministry of Finance to commence payment of two months arrears of salaries, pensions and gratuities on Monday.

According to a statement issued in Makurdi by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, the decision which followed the return of the Paris Club refund to the account of the Benue government by the Federal Government, was taken after due consultations with Governor Samuel Ortom.

“The Government assures workers that as it has commenced the payment of the arrears of salaries, pensions and gratuities, it will continue to source funds to pay till the backlog of wages is cleared,” the statement read.

And stories from around the world:

There are multiple casualties at the Tree of Life synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after a gunman opened fire during a service on Saturday, with four officers among the wounded. (BBC)

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday that the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi undermined Middle Eastern stability and that Washington would take additional measures against those responsible. (Reuters)

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, has dismissed Turkey’s calls to extradite 18 Saudis wanted for the murder of Khashoggi, stressing that the individuals are Saudi nationals. They’re detained in Saudi Arabia, the investigation is in Saudi Arabia, and they will be prosecuted in Saudi Arabia.

There are no firm agreements yet regarding a possible visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. (Reuters)

The Israeli army accused the Syrian government and Iran on Saturday of ordering Palestinian militants in Gaza to fire dozens of rockets into southern Israel, and threatened to retaliate wherever it chose. (AFP)

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa has said a planned Gulf security alliance, expected to include Egypt, will be formed by next year. (Al Jazeera)