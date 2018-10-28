Just In: 57 Chibok girls reportedly sighted in Cameroon

Fifty-seven girls Chibok school girls being held by Boko Haram have been reportedly sighted in Garin Magaji and Garin Mallam villages of Marwa in Northern Cameroon, Daily Trust reports.

According to the Chairman of Chibok Girls Parents Association, Yakubu Nkenke, who said testimonies from parents as well as records in the association’s register matched the names of the girls mentioned by other female captives who escaped and returned to their village near Chibok, while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to collaborate with the Cameroonian government to rescue the girls.

“Seven of the abducted Chibok girls are living in Garin Magaji, while 50 others are held in Garin Mallam where they live with their husbands and children,” he said.

Nkenke had told Daily Trust on Friday that so far, 25 of the parents had died waiting for their children’s release; while others had remained physically and emotionally affected, adding that the information had thrown Chibok community into confusion and grief as parents expected the authorities to swing into action.

He equally expressed belief that the military had got the information when they screened the escapees in Bama five months ago.

The girls are among the over 250 female students abducted from their hostel at Government Secondary School Chibok, Borno on April 14, 2014 which has drawn global outrage including from prominent world leaders.

Effort by the Federal Government to release the girls has resulted in the release of 112 girls after negotiations with the terrorists and four others who were rescued by the military.