Lagos Floods and its effects: The Tragedy saga continues

The hazard level of flooding in Lagos is particularly high, indicating its potential to be damaging and life-threatening.

However, to date, flooding in Lagos has been characterized by severe consequences, which raise concerns about a lack of early warning and a proper drainage system.

This year is no different as the heavy rainfall has caused rather severe consequences for the residents of Lagos State, continuing the saga of tragedy that has befallen the state since the downpours began.

Here are some stories you need to know about:

Flood sweeps away commercial bus driver in Lagos

A commercial vehicle driver known as Ugo, aged 48, was swept away by flooding as heavy rains have continued to fall in Lagos. The tragedy occurred on Friday at Yaya Hassan Street, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

According to eyewitnesses, the unfortunate accident occurred around 4 pm during the heavy downpour.

The incident left the entire community in panic as residents and drivers publicly sobbed as they frantically struggled to find the victim.

It was gathered that the victim, a commercial bus driver with registration number, MUS 760 XS, popularly called “Danfo” was looking for a big stone around to use as a wedge on the tyre of his bus which broke down in the heavy rainfall when in the process of fetching one, he mistakenly fell into the wide drainage with high water current.

Residents have accused state and local governments of not succumbing to early warnings sent to authorities and leaving wide drains open without closing them to prevent people from falling.

Flood sweeps SUV, six occupants away in Lagos

A Lexus jeep carrying six occupants at Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos State, has been swept away by flood.

However, emergency services acted quickly and rescued three people from the Lexus Jeep. Two of the occupants are still missing.

Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, the Zonal Coordinator, South-West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the drivers passed through the area at a time when rainwater had overflowed an uncompleted canal in the area.

Farinloye said: “The residents reportedly warned the people in the vehicles to desist from passing through the road but they were adamant but drove through, and they were swept away.

“One of the people in the Toyota refused, and dropped down from the vehicle, the other two drove and they are the only ones missing presently.

“Altogether, three rescued alive, one jumped out to safety, while the remaining two are missing,” he said.

Farinloye said that emergency responders on the ground included the Lagos State Fire Service, NEMA, LASEMA, Police, and other responders from the community.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing in search of the other two persons.

“The community members are mobilized due to the fact that they know the terrain of the canal and successfully rescued the four persons,” he added.

16 passengers onboard a commercial boat heading to Ibeshe missing

16 passengers onboard a commercial boat heading to Ibeshe from Mile 2 are presently missing.

The incident occurred along the Kirikiri water channel around 7.45 pm on Friday.

Operators of the boat were said to have violated the safety rules by operating beyond the approved time for commercial boats in Lagos.

A statement by the Lagos Area Manager of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Eng Sarat Braimah, revealed that 16 passengers were aboard the ill-fated boat as at the time of the accident.

“At about 7.45 today the 8th of July 2022, The National Inland Waterways Authority and Lagos State waterways authority received a distress call of an incident on the waterways.

“A W19 passenger Fibre boat carrying 16 people capsized along the Ojo area of the state.

“The Boat going from Mile 2 to Ibeshe in Ojo axis broke the waterways rules of late traveling by setting sail at 7.45 pm. As he set out, the tide of the water drifted the boat to a stationary barge which caused the boat to overturn.

“It is said that all passengers on board, including children, were not all putting on their life jackets.

“The Search and Rescue team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), National Inland Waterways (NIWA) were immediately mobilized to the scene of the incident but unfortunately could only find the boat after several hours while efforts are still ongoing to locate the victims.

“The Boat is currently in the custody of Marine Police. The Boat Captain is also unaccounted for as at the time of this press release” she stated.

Flood takes over Herbert Macaulay way in Yaba

Herbert Macaulay Street in Yaba, Lagos was flooded on Friday due to poor drainage in the area.

Residents were seen walking through the flood zone to their various destinations.

Some motorists and motorcyclists were stranded because driving through floods proved to be difficult and quite dangerous.

Another section of the flooded Hebert Macaulay way Yaba, Lagos pic.twitter.com/GLWvxW3T0u — TrackaNG (@TrackaNG) July 8, 2022