Lagos pastor ‘kills 7-year-old, buries head in church’s altar’

The Police on Thursday arrested a pastor in the Ikorodu area of the state for allegedly beheading a 7-year-old boy and burying his head at the church altar.

The state police public relations officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole confirmed the arrest.

He said the pastor, Adedoyin Oyekan was arrested with an accomplice.

Famous-Cole said the policemen arrested one Eric, whose confession led to the arrest of the pastor and the recovery of the boy’s body.

“On investigation, one of the suspects, Eric confessed to the crime. He led a team of policemen to Odokekere/ Odogunyan in Ikorodu area to apprehend Oyekan, who later led the team to where the seven-year-old boy was beheaded and his head buried,” he said.

“They hid the body inside canal. The two suspects involved have been arrested and the body and the head of the boy were brought to the station.

“Investigation has commenced and the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos.”

Eric, who was said to be a friend to the victim’s father, allegedly stole the boy around 11am on Wednesday, after his father left him in his care.

It was gathered the suspect was said to have taken the boy to the pastor’s church where they beheaded and buried him between 2am and 4am on Thursday.

When the victim’s father came back to take his son, Eric claimed he had sent him home.

“The Ayangburin of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi said he would make sure the accused are brought to justice,” a source told NAN.