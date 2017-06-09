‘Every Nigerian is a Biafran’ | Ohanaeze replies Northern youth

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has berated Arewa youth leaders for insisting on the ultimatum given to Igbos in the North to leave.

The youth leaders in a statement on Thursday had insisted on the ultimatum, while stating that they have no plans to be violent.

While reacting to the renewed threat, the Deputy Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu said the Northern groups had no right to speak or decide for other Nigerians.

He said, “One thing they (Northern groups) should know is that they are not speaking for the Niger Delta; they are not speaking for the Middle Belt; they are not speaking for the South-West, who have all spoken out to condemn the ultimatum given to the Igbo to leave the North.

“They have no moral duty to decide for other parts of the country.

“They should be made to understand that threats of separation started with the North. In 1950, during the Ibadan conference, the North threatened to secede if not given half of the seats in parliament. Again, after the counter coup in 1966, the North threatened to secede until they were assured that power is now in their hands.

“Biafra is not an Igbo thing; every Nigerian is a Biafran. The Biafra agitation is a cry against injustice. Even geographically, Biafra is not an Igbo thing; it has never been an Igbo thing.”