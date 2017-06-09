Magu named Commonwealth anti-graft vice chairman

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has been named the Vice-Chairman of the Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa.

Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren on Thursday disclosed this in a statement.

The announcement was made after the association ended its 7th regional conference in Malawi.

The anti-graft agency leaders deliberated on the progress of the anti-corruption campaign in Commonwealth Africa.

They also admonished the agencies to create a platform for intelligence and data sharing for effective asset recovery.

Other issues discussed include the need for the respective agencies to deepen the use of innovative techniques for prevention, education and investigation in the fight against corruption as well as consider implementing “whistle-blowing legislation for effective protection of whistle-blowers.”