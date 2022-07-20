Lagos state set to introduce crime data bank, body cameras

Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, the General Manager of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, has disclosed that the agency will introduce a crime data bank and bodywork cameras for officers as part of efforts to rebrand the agency and equip it to secure the entire metropolis of the state.

Oyekan stated this on Tuesday during a media briefing at the Lagos State Multi-Agency Centre, in Oshodi, adding that the LNSA is prepared for a state police status.

Oekan also noted some efforts to improve the agency’s work, including the introduction of professional services through specialized departments, the development of new training and retraining modules for officers, restructuring of agency activities, and rapid response to security calls.

He said, “The agency is exploring the option of collaboration and cooperation, logistics and technology, engagement and enlightenment of the populace, creation of crime data bank, the introduction of bodywork cameras, among other initiatives, to bring the agency at par with what obtains across the globe.

“Officers of the agency now complement the efforts of traffic management officers in the state as a proactive measure to nip insecurity in the bud, explaining that security concerns are more pronounced when there is a traffic situation.

“I enjoin Lagosians to be security conscious and join hands with the government to sanitize the entire metropolis by offering useful security information to the agency and I also urge the media to be thorough in their reportage because the task of securing Lagos is a herculean task such that demands understanding and commendation for the selfless sacrifices being paid by the officers.”