The Late 5: Nnamdi Kanu is to blame; Civil servants reject recession report; and other top stories

Good evening.

Here are the top 5 stories that drove conversation today:

The South East Renewal Group (SERG) has blamed the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu for the tension in the region.

The National President of the group, Charles Mbani lamented that from his observation, the IPOB youth have been brainwashed into seeing the army as the enemy.

_____

Also heaping up blames is the Northern Youth Coalition. They claimed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is trying to destabilize President Muhammadu Buhari’s government before 2019.

The spokesman of the group, AbdulAziz Suleiman, alongside Yerima Shettima and Mastura Sharif urged all Northerners living in any part of Nigeria, to ignore any agitation, as IPOB’s aim is to provoke reactions or reprisal attacks.

_____

The Nigerian Army, however, has continued with its security operation, called Operation Python Dance II, in the eastern region. The Army released call lines and social media handles dedicated for Operation also known as ‘Exercise Egwu Eke II.’

The army said the operation will take off fully in the Southeast from September 15 to October 2017, to check criminal activities and agitators.

See the list of call lines and social media handles here.

_____

Civil servants in Nigeria have rejected the National Bureau of Statistics’ report that Nigeria is out of recession.

For days, Gbenga Odunsi, a journalist, toured five of the federal ministries in Abuja, spending time with civil servants over the NBS report that Nigeria is officially out of recession. His findings show that majority of the civil servants do not believe the report- Nigerians wants to feel the NBS statistics in their stomach before they believe.

Read the full report here.

_____

The Lagos State Government Wednesday, issued a seven-day ultimatum for interstate commercial vehicle operators to vacate Ikorodu Road.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, said that the governor, Akinwunmi Ambode toured the area on Tuesday night and was very displeased with the manner in which the inter- state transport operators were using the main town.

“The seven-day ultimatum is to allow them to organise themselves and come to us for allocation of spaces at the terminals and if by the end of seven days they refuse to comply, enforcement will commence,” Ayorinde said.

“We urge the operators to cooperate with the government as the relocation will not affect their businesses or livelihood.”