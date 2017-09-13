What IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu are trying to do to Nigeria – Arewa youth

Arewa Youth, under the auspices of the Northern Youth Coalition, has claimed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is trying to destabilize President Muhammadu Buhari’s government before 2019.

Highlights:

The statement:

All the violent activities playing out are well planned to escalate by 2019 and starting from 2018 to prevent a successful conduct of elections and eventually the collapse of this Buhari government and democracy in Nigeria.

In this situation, it is essential that the north and northerners remain restrained and refuse to be provoked into reprisals which is the ultimate hope of the conflict instigators.

The agitations and disturbances that have been ongoing ceaselessly since the coming of Buhari/Osibanjo administration are aimed at rendering the country practically ungovernable and ushering in of anarchy and instability, thereby occasioning a change of government by whatever means.

And the singling out of Buhari for attacks is tactics to cause inter-regional crisis possibly leading to general unrest.