Learn how to ‘Stick to Your Plan A’ with Kahlana Brown at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend

Fashion insider, style savant and beauty correspondent, Kahlana Barfield Brown has carved a niche for herself in the ever-evolving, uber-competitive world of fashion and beauty. From writing countless feature stories to reporting live on the red carpet, Kahlana rose through the ranks of fashion journalism to become an authority and one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

Now a TV personality and style connoisseur, Kahlana regularly appears on national television shows such as Today, Good Morning America, The View, Extra and Entertainment Tonight to offer her expert insights on a wide range of fashion and lifestyle topics.

Kahlana Barfield Brown will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to lead the discussion on “Sticking to Your Plan A”.

Date: Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Time: 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

To register for her master class click here.