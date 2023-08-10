Lebanon and Kuwait Ban ‘Barbie’ Over Alleged Promotion of Homosexuality

Controversy swirls around the movie ‘Barbie’ as Lebanon and Kuwait join the list of countries banning the film, citing its alleged promotion of homosexuality. The comedy fantasy movie, which enjoyed significant box office success worldwide, is now facing a setback in these Middle Eastern countries.

Lebanon’s Minister of Culture, Mohammad Mortada, announced the ban in a statement on Wednesday. He expressed concerns that the movie “promotes homosexuality and contradicts religious values.” Mortada elaborated on the reasons behind the decision, asserting that the film challenges traditional family roles, including those of fathers and mothers, and questions the significance of marriage and family.

The ban has consequences for the scheduled screenings of ‘Barbie’ in Lebanese cinemas, which were set to commence on August 31. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information’s committee on cinematic censorship similarly took action, prohibiting the film’s screening within its borders. Lafy Al-Subei, head of Kuwait’s cinema censorship committee, highlighted that the movie’s content goes against public ethics and social traditions, necessitating the decision to bar its exhibition.

Al-Subei clarified that the committee typically censors scenes that clash with public ethics in foreign films. However, when a movie contains foreign concepts or behaviors deemed unacceptable, the committee may decide to ban the film entirely.

Interestingly, ‘Barbie’ has encountered bans in other regions as well. Vietnam banned the movie in early July due to a controversial map depicting China’s claim to the South China Sea.

Despite these bans, ‘Barbie’ achieved remarkable success at the US box office. The film secured the top position, amassing over $155 million in its opening weekend. Surpassing box office expectations, ‘Barbie’ has now crossed the impressive milestone of $1 billion in revenue merely three weeks after its initial release.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 10, 2023

Emmy Awards Postponed Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes

The eagerly anticipated Emmy Awards have been postponed for almost four months as the entertainment industry’s high-stakes standoff between actors ...

YNaija August 10, 2023

Ecuador Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Shot Dead at Campaign Rally

Ecuador, presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was tragically gunned down at a campaign rally, marking a dark day in the nation’s ...

YNaija August 10, 2023

SERAP To Take Legal Action Against Akpabio Over ‘Holiday Allowances’ Remark

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has announced its intention to initiate legal proceedings against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. ...

YNaija August 9, 2023

World Bank Suspends Financing to Uganda in Response to Controversial Anti-LGBTQ Law

In a significant stance against discrimination and human rights violations, the World Bank has announced the suspension of new financing ...

YNaija August 9, 2023

Tory Lanez Receives 10-Year Sentence for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to a decade in prison for his involvement in the shooting of fellow ...

YNaija August 8, 2023

Renowned Pastor and Spiritual Leader, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, Dies at 67

In a somber announcement that has reverberated across the global Christian community, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the revered Senior Pastor of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail