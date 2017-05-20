[The Legislative Blog]: Ebonyi lawmaker, Maria Ude Nwachi needs to get herself together and stop being a joke

What in the world is going on with this Ebonyi legislator, Maria Ude Nwachi? And worse off, why do most people think she’s hilarious?

How is it anywhere near funny that an elected lawmaker goes on Facebook to write an ode to a mobile phone brand and like that’s not silly enough, she films herself flaunting the mobile phone and its features in comparison to others?

We can’t help but compare her to Senator Dino Melaye because with him, we assumed we had seen the heights of ridiculousness when he made and shared a video of himself sticking out his tongue and eyeballs and singing “ajekun iya ni o je” in the wake of his certificate scandal months ago.

But this woman who calls herself Afikpo chic and apparently has the approval of her constituents and fans takes us through to new levels of absurdity; and maybe we’re the only ones who don’t get the humour in her acts.

TECNO CAMON C9: The Rejected Stone.I'm photo junkie. I used to selfie with my Samsung 6 edge, but there is something I… Posted by Maria Ude Nwachi on Friday, May 19, 2017

What her fans need to understand is that she was not elected into office for entertainment or to do free ads (we’re not sure if it’s paid for) for brands. The buffoonery sucks and Nigeria’s political landscape does not need any more nonsensical behaviour than we’ve experienced before at the hands of politicians.

We need to begin to call rubbish out for what it is. If this doesn’t get you riled up, then maybe you’re part of the problem too.

[In case you missed it: Dino Melaye has nothing on this Ebonyi legislator]