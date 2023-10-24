Legislative workers threaten to shut down National and State Assemblies; Tinubu vows to clear foreign exchange backlogs as naira dips ₦1,200/$ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Legislative workers threaten to shut down National and State Assemblies

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Legislative workers threaten to shut down National and State Assemblies

Legislative workers across all Nigerian states have threatened to lock up their offices as they clamour for the financial autonomy of the legislative arm of government.

The workers under the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have requested that state governors begin immediate enforcement of granting the legislative arm financial autonomy for state assemblies as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution.

In a letter signed by the Secretary General of PASAN, Agugbue Ugochi Happiness, it was mentioned that the workers had notified the state governors of their demands in September; however, they turned blind eyes to their needs.

Tinubu vows to clear foreign exchange backlogs as Naira dips ₦1,220/$

The constant fall of the naira against the US dollar (₦1,220/$) has left the Nigerian economy in shambles as the prices of things have skyrocketed.

The president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to remove all the foreign exchange contracts backlogs as this will help subsidise the exchange rate between the two currencies.

The president reassured the country at the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on October 23, stating that henceforth, Nigeria would honour all future foreign exchange contracts.

“All foreign exchange future contracts will be honoured by this government. I assure you we have a line of sight to the foreign exchange we need to refloat this economy. And we will get it,” he said.

Supreme Court reserves judgment after hearing an appeal by Obi and Atiku against Tinubu

The Supreme Court has moved to reserve its judgment regarding the appeals submitted by PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and LP’s Peter Obi against the conduct and legitimacy of the February presidential election declared Bola Tinubu president.

The seven-member justices, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, have reserved the judgment of the appeal and argument tendered by all parties and are awaiting the submission of evidence of forgery against Tinubu.

The Supreme Court dismissed the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) appeal.

Nigeria records success against P&ID $11 billion debt case

The federal government has won its case against Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) Ltd.

After five years of fierce legal battle, a United Kingdom court has ended the enforcement of the judgment because it was illegally obtained.

The P&ID controversy goes back to 2010 when the industry signed a gas supply and processing agreement with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources on behalf of the government.4

In the case, Nigeria argued that it was the victim accused of bribery and corruption concerning the gas deal.

Tinubu filed a motion to restrict the FBI and CIA from releasing his records

President Bola Tinubu has filed a motion for the security of his documents to be kept from the public eye.

The move is intended to compel the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from exposing his records as he, Tinubu, would be “adversely affected” should it be released for public viewing.

The motion was filed in the U.S. Court for the Northern District of Columbia and by Aaron Greenspan, the founder of PlainSite, a firm that advocates for legal data transparency.