Letter of ‘Notofication’, Loving Okocha, Flying from Finland to Nigeria | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Omo this level of illiteracy is very deep😂😂😂 no be their fault na Lord luggard cause am😂😂😂

Letter of Notofication😅😅 pic.twitter.com/dV60l7INPr — Giddy Arts (@GiddzArts) November 27, 2020

Lol…

2.

Kano Hisbah told CoolFM to cancel Black Friday.



“Black Friday” is to promote sales and give people cheap offers. It helps businesses. It helps ordinary people.



Same way “sunday sales” has nothing to do with christianity, “black friday” has nothing to do with Islam.



Thank you. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) November 27, 2020

Thank you!

3.

“@gidi_9ja: A peregrine falcon was killed in a town called Ofagbe in Delta State. The bird flew all the way from Finland to Delta State as the tag on the bird read “ Museum 200L Helsinki Finland”@Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/WKJA4A9ZHw — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) November 27, 2020

Of all places to come, Nigeria?

4.

When you resume school after #asuustrike and you discover your pregnant female lecturer before the strike now has a 17 year son in your class. pic.twitter.com/6xGg8Ieeia — CHESKY (@tweetsofchesky) November 27, 2020

All of these makes no sense!

5.

#asuustrike

When you and your ex randomly run into each other in school when school resumes. pic.twitter.com/oijMaJLQsn — Opiamma (@Kachi_oo) November 27, 2020

Lol…

6.

Jay-Jay Okocha.

Many of yoy don't know him, but he was also a good football, he's kind of an idol to us here in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/7hHv5H7wMA — Nathaniel Handan (@DeRealHandan) November 27, 2020

We stan!

7.

Does it make sense to attend a party you were not invited for? Your thought. — AKIN (@Akinjoshua2017) November 27, 2020

What is this tweet?

8.

LOSING FAKE AND TOXIC FRIENDS IS A BLESSING. — ARIELLA 💕 (Your Footies 🔌) (@iamdahmmie) November 27, 2020

This is the tweet!

9.

Where do our forefathers before Christianity came to them go . Hellfire??



Why do we rebuke generational curses of those in the Bible ? But we ain’t their descendants right ? — Fredrick Omoniyi (@FredtheeMan) November 27, 2020

Think about that.

10.

You can’t be my babe and have another male bestie. I’m your only male bestie or you find another boo https://t.co/CdrdZb7cCM — Fredrick Omoniyi (@FredtheeMan) November 27, 2020

Lol.