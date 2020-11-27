Where is the Amotekun?: Series of violent attacks darken the sunny skies of Ondo state | The #YNaijaCover

“We are in a serious security crisis” the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, said in a statement on Friday and the words couldn’t be more true.

Following a series of troubling and violent events, it has become evident that there’s a need for quick, decisive security intervention in the state.

On Thursday, at least three people were killed in two separate attacks by gunmen in Ondo State. One of them was the Oluifon of Ifon, Adegoke Adebusi, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Elegbeka, along Owo-Ifon Road.

The traditional ruler was said to have been returning to his home after a meeting with the council of traditional rulers in Akure when he was killed. Two persons were also reportedly kidnapped at the same spot after the incident.

In another location, two persons were shot in Ode-Irele area of Irele local government, when armed robbers attacked a bank and a nearby police station.

Shortly after, news became public that the wife of Mr Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had been abducted by suspected gunmen. Reports indicate that she was abducted at Owena along Ondo Road.

Not only has these violent attacks given citizens a reason to fear, but it’s also made many turn their attention to the recently inaugurated security agency, Amotekun. The security outfit was created to defend the region against kidnappings, banditry and killings, among others. Yet, it seems these incidents are on the rise.

The truth is, Nigeria has a security problem. Across many states, there have been several killings and kidnap cases. The need for a security intervention is not just peculiar to Ondo state.

Akeredolu has pledged to bring perpetrators to book and bring the crimes to a halt.

“The security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, have already been directed to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime. On our part as a Government, we shall give whatever it takes to unravel this; these criminals who have brought this sad day on our State shall not go unpunished “, the Governor said.

Whilst citizens await the time where they can finally heave a sigh of peace and relief, the clouds in Ondo are heavy, and it’s currently a dark day in the sunshine state.

