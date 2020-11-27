Where is the Amotekun?: Series of violent attacks darken the sunny skies of Ondo state | The #YNaijaCover

“We are in a serious security crisis” the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, said in a statement on Friday and the words couldn’t be more true.

Following a series of troubling and violent events, it has become evident that there’s a need for quick, decisive security intervention in the state.

On Thursday, at least three people were killed in two separate attacks by gunmen in Ondo State. One of them was the Oluifon of Ifon, Adegoke Adebusi, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Elegbeka, along Owo-Ifon Road.

The traditional ruler was said to have been returning to his home after a meeting with the council of traditional rulers in Akure when he was killed. Two persons were also reportedly kidnapped at the same spot after the incident.

In another location, two persons were shot in Ode-Irele area of Irele local government, when armed robbers attacked a bank and a nearby police station.

Shortly after, news became public that the wife of Mr Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had been abducted by suspected gunmen. Reports indicate that she was abducted at Owena along Ondo Road.

Not only has these violent attacks given citizens a reason to fear, but it’s also made many turn their attention to the recently inaugurated security agency, Amotekun. The security outfit was created to defend the region against kidnappings, banditry and killings, among others. Yet, it seems these incidents are on the rise.

The truth is, Nigeria has a security problem. Across many states, there have been several killings and kidnap cases. The need for a security intervention is not just peculiar to Ondo state.

Akeredolu has pledged to bring perpetrators to book and bring the crimes to a halt.

“The security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, have already been directed to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime. On our part as a Government, we shall give whatever it takes to unravel this; these criminals who have brought this sad day on our State shall not go unpunished “, the Governor said.

Whilst citizens await the time where they can finally heave a sigh of peace and relief, the clouds in Ondo are heavy, and it’s currently a dark day in the sunshine state.

Check out our latest stories using these links:

Has internet regulation already begun with Feminist Coalition?

Here’s why we need a lesson on wildlife conservation in this part of the world

Mary WhatsApp: Social media communication demands tolerance and this Twitter trend amplifies it

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 26, 2020

A frightful place: Nigeria ranked third most terrorised country in the world | The #YNaijaCover

Every other day, there’s news circulating the Nigerian media of an attack, massacre, murder by Boko Haram members, bandits or ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 25, 2020

All bark, no bite? : Why Adamu Garba was absent in court during case against Twitter CEO | The #YNaijaCover

For all the loud outcries that former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, had made on the internet; raging against the Twitter ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 24, 2020

#LekkiShootings: UK Parliament sanctions Nigeria but at what cost? | The #YNaijaCover

When injustice occurs, it is only right that people seek some form of compensation. Which is why it’s no surprise ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 23, 2020

Audio promises: Anambra Guber Aspirant faces criticism over 21 Universities dream | The #YNaijaCover

If there is one thing Nigerians have gotten used to, it’s our politicial leaders buliding up tall towers of promises ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 20, 2020

Know your onion: Basketmouth drops star-studded debut album, ‘Yabasi’ | #TheYNaijaCover

This year, although a trying year, has gifted us with beautiful music in multiple folds. The compulsory seclusion people have ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 18, 2020

Red-handed: CNN investigation provides new information on #LekkiShooting | #TheYNaijaCover

Collectively, Nigerians need to go through some form of counselling or therapy because of the major gaslighting they’ve suffered in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail