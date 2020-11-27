Has internet regulation already begun with Feminist Coalition?

There has been much fuss about social media regulation and webspace restriction for some time now but the climax was reached during the #EndSARS protests as speculations were rife that the government would shut down microblogging platform, Twitter, which played host to the hashtag trend which later translated into physical demonstration across the country.

However, despite the rumours, nothing materialised during the protests. The only time Twitter was inaccessible for Nigerians was when the #EndSARS emoji was to be introduced. Yet, conversations among political leaders continued as governors of the northern states held a meeting where they voiced their support for social media regulation.

Public backlash followed the deliberation of the northern leaders with many telling them to pay more attention to their perennial security challenge. Despite the heavy criticism, the regulation discourse continued when the federal government said it would go ahead with social media regulation, with Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, citing arson and looting as consequences of social media liberty.

It would now appear that the government is making good on its word as reports are growing that the website of Feminist Coalition, the humanitarian group which was a key figure during the #EndSARS protests and managed donations made across the globe, is currently inaccessible to residents in Nigeria.

Those who have been able to access the website were able to do so through virtual private network (VPN). VPN acts as an intermediary which allows users to bypass restrictions and until they reach the desired web destination.

More importantly, the latest apparent restriction on Feminist Coalition’s website continues the spate of attack on #EndSARS protesters. Without taking #LekkiShootings into consideration, bank accounts have been frozen, passports seized, youths arrested and court orders obtained just to silence youths that have acted within the confines of the law.

With this, it is a logical indication that the regulation of social media and the internet at large is not far behind. For a government that should be upholding the tenets of democracy and constitutionally enshrined liberties such as the rights to life, association, expression and privacy, it is baffling to many Nigerians that such measures are being thought of, let alone being implemented.

With the country battling a second recession in five years, and the worst in four decades, social media regulation, even with its anti-democratic implication, should have been the least on the minds of those at the helm but Nigerians continue to face hard times on more ends than they would have desired.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Uroupa Kiakubu November 27, 2020

Here’s why we need a lesson on wildlife conservation in this part of the world

As Nigerians, it is not uncommon to harbour superstitious beliefs about certain animals for reasons best known to us. Some of ...

Chinedu Okafor November 27, 2020

Policemen in Nigeria seem to be back to their old ways as they open fire on a crowd of market women

The year 2020 has been one big convoluted story with so many life changing twists and turns that would no ...

Uroupa Kiakubu November 27, 2020

ASUU needs a consensus to above everything else; save the future of tertiary education in Nigeria

The back and forth between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) leaves one wondering what ...

Ado Aminu November 27, 2020

Black Friday: A section of Nigeria playing by its own rules remains dangerous for everyone

Every other day an item of news or two will make its way out of Northern Nigeria and shock the ...

Chinedu Okafor November 27, 2020

Murder of Ifon monarch is evidence for urgent innovative security strategies

The problem of insecurity in Nigeria seems to have become a topic we discuss everyday, owing to the fact that ...

Kola Muhammed November 27, 2020

Mary WhatsApp: Social media communication demands tolerance and this Twitter trend amplifies it

Virtually every day on the internet sees to the breaking of a fresh event and what has got tongues wagging ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail