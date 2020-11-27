LBS announces Chris Ogbechie as new Dean as Enase Okonedo moves to Pan-Atlantic University

Lagos Business School has announced the appointment of Professor of Strategic Management, Chris Ogbechie, as its new Dean.

The appointment made by the Governing council of Pan-Atlantic University was announced by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Juan Elegido, on November 26, 2020, and will be effective on January 1, 2021.

Ogbechie has decades of academic and corporate experience, with the latter derived from his work in executive capacities for local and multinational companies, and from his consulting work with African firms. He chairs the board of several private and public companies and advises several others. Ogbechie holds a first-class degree in mechanical engineering from Manchester University, an MBA from Manchester Business School, and a PhD in Business Administration from Brunel Business School in the United Kingdom.

The incoming Dean of LBS, Professor Ogbechie, has been a member of LBS Management Board since March 2012, and has been associated with the school for over 20 years. He teaches strategy, sustainability and corporate governance at the School and is a visiting professor across Africa.

Chris Ogbechie will take over from Enase Okonedo, who has been dean for 11 years. Under Okonedo’s leadership, the School has grown to become a leading business school in Africa; achieving global accreditations from international accrediting bodies and consistently ranked amongst top providers of executive education by the Financial Times of London and The Economist magazine, amongst others.

Okonedo who moves to become the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University effective January 1, 2021 is delighted to be handing over to Ogbechie. According to her, “I am pleased to be leaving the School in the capable hands of Professor Ogbechie, who has been part of decision making in the School for several years. His broad experience, strategic thinking and relationship-building skills, as well as his standing within the LBS and business community, will be valuable to further growth and development of the School,” Okonedo concluded.

In his reaction to his appointment, Professor Ogbechie said, “it is always an honour to serve, particularly at this time when businesses need support; I look forward to leading LBS into its next phase.”

Lagos Business School is committed to developing responsible leaders, solving Africa’s business problems.