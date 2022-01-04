Lagos Business School annual EMBA dinner 2021 | Sustaining wealth in the new normal

The Lagos Business School, Pan Atlantic University, celebrated its annual EMBA Dinner and Awards on December 17, 2021, at The Villa Dome Ikoyi, Lagos, to welcome and send forth EMBA 24 and 26, powered by EMBA 25.

The event, which saw, in attendance, professionals from different industries, including tech, banking, energy, telecoms etc., commenced with an opening prayer and the National Anthem. Opening remarks were given by class President Samuel Adeoye, followed by the dean address and presentation by a keynote speaker.

On behalf of EMBA cohort 25, Samuel Adeoye opened the 2021 dinner and awards night by praising the faculty for ensuring quality delivery to the EMBA 25 set and Emba 24 for setting a good example to follow as the event host in 2020.

He said, “Let’s not forget the insecurity in parts of the country and the loss of so many lives this year.

A big kudos to everyone here as this is no small feat we have achieved, I make bold to say our visions are clearer now, we all matter, and together we have made the difference.”

The awards had other activities in its lineup, including the battle of supremacy, presentation of awards, pass on the torch.

The dinner and awards night ended with closing remarks by Vice President Ada Ufomadu, and a note of appreciation by the Planning Committee Chairman, Abayomi Omomuwasan.

The Vice-chancellor spoke on behalf of the entire class of EMBA 25 most cordially stated as a two-fold celebration.

Some of the brands that were represented; Interswitch Limited, C & I Leasing PLC, Fan Milk, CWG, Sterling Bank, FirstBank, UAC, Zenith, Keystone, MultiChoice, Pernod Ricard, PZ Cussons, Page, Standard Chattered, CitiBank, PWC, GSK, ExxonMobil, Konga, Kogi Government, FCMB, Mouka, Airtel, UBA, Upfield, Nigerian Breweries, Conoil, Access Bank, Main One, Total, General Electric, IPNX, Heritage Bank, Sahara Group, Bolt, NNPC, Meristem, Lekki Free Zone, BOI, APM Terminals, AXA Mansard, Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, Polaris Bank, Stanbic, United Capital, GLNG, FSDH, Wakanow, Orange Drugs, Filmhouse and Filmone Entertainment, Globacom, LSETF, LCC, Interswitch, and MTN.

