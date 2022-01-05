Top TikTok influencers for marketers

TikTok very much appeals to young generations and seems to be retaining its audience as they age. TikTok is available in 154 countries. Global brands have recognised the importance of TikTok as a key way to engage with young audiences, encourage user-generated content, and partner with relevant influencers.

TikTok has seen both paid and influencer campaigns. So, if you’re a brand looking to connect with young audiences and their older ones, we did a list of TikTok Influencers with a wide audience.

See also: The complete list of 2022 holidays for marketing teams

See top Nigerian TikTok influencers:

Ayodele Aguda

Damilola Akindele

Anastasia

Swift Toonzz

Onyekwelu Jennifer Ebere

Grace Amaku

Kofoworola George-Taylor

Ayodele Aguda

Ayodele Aguda (born September 25, 1990) known as MC Shem or MC Shem Comedian is a comedian, actor, and online content creator. MC Shem gained popularity from TikTok before extending his content to YouTube. He makes funny and relatable videos with a focus on African homes and culture. His verified @mcshemcomedian TikTok account has more than 4.3 million followers, and an average 2.5 million views per post.

Damilola Akindele

Damilola is a TikTok celebrity known for creating encouraging videos. His @fadadami account has 27 million likes, 250,000 views per post and 1.8 million followers. On his @therealfadadami Instagram feed, which has 10,000 followers, he broadcasts motivating videos. Fadadami is popular on YouTube too and gets a high engagement rate across his social platforms.

Anastasia

Anastasia (@laughoutloudchik) is a TikTok influencer with 2.4 million followers. She has published more than 2,000 videos, with a cumulative total of 36.4 million likes, an average of 100,000 views per post and a total of 2.4 million fans.

Swift Toonzz

Swift Toonz uses animations for expression. Stories are told through animations and are based on true events or show things that affect society and give life lessons. Swift Toonzz has over 1.2 million followers on TikTok, an average of 2.5 million views per post, with over 27 million likes, and is active on Instagram and YouTube. Swift Toonzz ranks 6 in among Nigerian TikTok users.

Onyekwelu Jennifer Ebere

Known as Jenni_Frank is a social media star, who became popular through an online dance challenge and has earned popularity on the video-sharing platform TikTok with about 2 million followers and 350,000 views per post. @jennifrank29 is also popular on various social media platforms including Instagram. Jenni has over 26 million likes and ranks 4 among Nigerian TikTok influencers.

Grace Amaku

Grace Amaku (Grace Africa) is a content creator who posts comedy skits, often about Africa. Her videos have earned her over 1 million followers, 500,000 views per post, and over 37 million likes on the social media app. One of her most popular videos features a stray cat getting into her apartment. She also posts videos imitating her mother.

Kofoworola George-Taylor

Kofoworola George-Taylor is a verified TikTok personality and content creator who rose to fame by posting a variety of point-of-view style videos on her @kofogt account. Her content has generated more than 24 million likes in total, 10,000 views per post, and she has about 1 million followers.