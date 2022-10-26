LEVEL UP WITH THE TECNO SPARK 9 PRO AND STAND A CHANCE TO WIN A BMW.

TECNO will reward a lucky customer with the chance to win a BMW car and other exciting prizes in the TECNO Win A Car Promo. Now is the opportunity to drive your dream car, all thanks to TECNO!

The devices that the global smartphone leader, TECNO, makes have eliminated the hard decision of having to choose between the functionality or design of your device, as they give the best of both worlds. TECNO offers the best when it comes to their devices yet strives the best to consistently reward the loyalty of their customers.

TECNO released the SPARK 9 series earlier this year. The super-efficient yet stylish device comes with a 50MP camera for clean and clear images. At the same time, the octa-core processor gives you room to be creative using any application of your choice, the 128GB memory space ensures you’re not short of space, and the sleek design matches your style. To enhance this style, TECNO is rewarding one lucky customer with a brand-new BMW car… 

What are you waiting for? 

Thinking of how you can participate in this promo, here is how.

For the offline participants:

➔ Visit any TECNO-approved store to buy the TECNO SPARK 9T or SPARK 9 Pro.

➔ You will get a raffle ticket that qualifies you for the regional draw, where you can win TV sets, microwaves, and other gifts. 

➔ Ensure you fill the ticket correctly with your details, as this will be used for the draws.

➔ One lucky customer will win a BMW car in the final grand draw, which will be broadcasted live on TECNO’s Facebook at the end of the promo.

➔ Ensure you keep your ticket safe and follow our social media pages for more information.

If you are an online person, you don’t need to be afraid of losing out, as you just need to stay glued to TECNO’s social media pages to be a part of this promo.

Whether online or offline, you can get more information when you follow TECNO on their FacebookTwitter, and Instagram social media platforms.

 Hurry now to the nearest TECNO authorized store and win big!

