LIVEBLOG: President Buhari’s address to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari landed Nigeria at 4.35pm on Saturday after spending 103 days of medical vacation in London. While he received treatment for and recovered from his undisclosed illness, the president was absolutely silent and all Nigerians were exposed to were reported speeches from his media aides.

While the country has fared fairly in his absence with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in power, the hate speeches from regional groups, the activities of IPOB, the current halt in the nation’s educational process top the list of issues the president needs to address.

