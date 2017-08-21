LIVEBLOG: President Buhari’s address to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari landed Nigeria at 4.35pm on Saturday after spending 103 days of medical vacation in London. While he received treatment for and recovered from his undisclosed illness, the president was absolutely silent and all Nigerians were exposed to were reported speeches from his media aides.

While the country has fared fairly in his absence with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in power, the hate speeches from regional groups, the activities of IPOB, the current halt in the nation’s educational process top the list of issues the president needs to address.

Follow this liveblog for details from President Buhari’s address to Nigerians

Tolu August 21, 20177:10 am

Every Nigerian has the right to live and pursue business anywhere in Nigeria without hindrance.

Tolu August 21, 20177:08 am

We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and runaway when things get hard to bear

Tolu August 21, 20177:07 am

We came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united.

Tolu August 21, 20177:06 am

I am urging the security agencies not to relent on the successes achieved in the last 18 months

Tolu August 21, 20177:06 am

The national consensus is that it is better to live together than to go apart

Tolu August 21, 20177:05 am

Every Nigeria has the right to live anywhere in Nigeria

Tolu August 21, 20177:04 am

Nigeria’s unity is certain and non-negotiable

Tolu August 21, 20177:04 am

I have been disappointed with some of the statements on social media

Tolu August 21, 20177:04 am

I am very grateful to God and to all Nigerians for their prayers

