Entertainment Roundup: The Ministry of Health declares Olamide’s Wo video harmful to health; Jay-Z reveals what Kanye West really did to hurt him | More stories

Here’s why Jay-Z is really mad at Kanye West

Rapper Jay-Z has finally opened up on his feud with former friend, Kanye West.

In an interview with Rap Radar on his music streaming service, Tidal, Jay-Z talked about the lyrics of his Kill Jay-Z track on the 4.44 album, that has been assumed to be a diss for Kanye.

Jay said, “It’s not even about Kanye, it really isn’t. His name is there, just because it’s just the truth of what happened. But the whole point is ‘You got hurt because this person was talking about you on a stage.”

He went on, “You got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on a stage. But what really hurt me, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it. Like, Kanye is my little brother. He’s talked about me a hundred times. He even made a song called ‘Big Brother.’ We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem.”

Kanye called out Jay-Z and Beyonce on stage in one of the concerts at his cancelled Saint Pablo tour. He said, “Beyoncé, I was hurt! ‘Cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me, and over ‘Hotline Bling‘,”.

On Solange Knowles

We may never know the truth about what caused the altercation between Jay-Z and Beyonce’s sister, Solange in the elevator after 2014’s Met Gala but we know it provided major inspiration for the 4.44 album.

In the Rap Radar interview, Jay-Z clears the air on his relationship with Solange post-elevator fight.

“We’ve had one disagreement ever,” he said. “Before and after, we’ve been cool. She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law. My sister“.

Olamide’s Wo! video is harmful to health?



While most of us are out here perfecting our dance steps to Olamide’s latest street hit, Wo!, the Nigerian Ministry of Health is raising issues with its visual content.

According to the Health Ministry, the video is in violation of Nigeria’s Tobacco Control Act 2015.

The public is informed of the dangerous public health content & violation of 🇳🇬 Tobacco Ctrl Act 2015 in "Wo" by @olamide_YBNL #ClearTheAir pic.twitter.com/oVlUI976yJ — Health Ministry NGR (@Fmohnigeria) August 18, 2017

The content & video contains scenes that violates the ban on Tobacco Advertising, Promotion & Sponsorship provision of the act #ClearTheAir — Health Ministry NGR (@Fmohnigeria) August 18, 2017

It is true that the video contains a few scenes where people are seen smoking. Is there a ban in sight?

Cleared of fraud charges or not?

We’re not sure what to believe of Dammy Krane’s court case anymore.

Barely hours after reports of his acquittal by a Miami court went rife, the private jets company that he allegedly defrauded released a statement debunking the reports.

Tapjet’s statement read, “There is a 180-day delay in bringing full charges. Information from our attorney indicated that his accomplice, Chukwuebuka Ilochonwu, is giving police full cooperation. This was why they asked for 180 days to bring big charges. So he is not free. Court record says “no action” it does not say “not guilty”.”

We haven’t heard any counter claims from Dammy Krane or his team yet but we’ll wait.

Meanwhile, Tekno popped a question during the weekend…

How many wants to see us on a track? Tell us my people @iyanya 🤗 A post shared by SLIMDADDY (@teknoofficial) on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

