Trump heads back to Washington amidst disappointment with media

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump after spending a couple of days at his Trump Tower in New York city where he was embroiled in series of undertakings and activities has flown back to Washington to continue his presidential assignment.

Mr Trump who is recovering from the imbroglios generated by the ousting of his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon wouldn’t have bargained for the countless upheavals that characterized his working vacation.

President Trump while tweeting about his return to the Capitol took a usual dig at the media whom he had branded with the phrase “Fake”. Mr Trump has cut the media no slack for its alleged bias and misleading report, and the President had over time blame them for his woes.

The President in an early morning tweet Monday wrote on his Twitter, “Heading back to Washington after working hard and watching some of the worst and most dishonest Fake News reporting I have ever seen!”

