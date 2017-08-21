Just In: Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable.

Buhari said this in his first address to Nigerians on Monday since arriving from London.

The President said he would not allow some “irresponsible elements” breach the peace of the country.

He added that he followed events closely while he was away and saw how violence was being promoted.

“In the course of my stay in the United Kingdom, I have been kept in daily touch with events at home,” he said.

“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.”

He added, “Nigerians are robust and lively in discussing their affairs, but I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far.”