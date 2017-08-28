Liverpool agree deal to sign RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita

Liverpool have agreed on a club record deal to sign Naby Keita – but he won’t move from RB Leipzig until next summer.

Keita, 22, underwent a medical today after the Reds reached an agreement with the Bundesliga outfit.

Leipzig weren’t prepared to sell Keita during the current window with Liverpool having a second bid of £66 million rejected last month.

However, the Reds have secured his services from July 1, 2018.

Keita has a £48 million release clause which comes into effect next summer and it has been reported that Liverpool have agreed to pay a premium on top of that amount in order to get a deal done now.