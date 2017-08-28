Joe Biden rebukes Trump over Charlottesville violence’s statement

Former Vice President Joe Biden has strongly rebuked President Trump over his response to the violent incidence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Mr Pence joined several others who slammed the President for his so-called biaz response on the White supremacists incited violence. He urged Americans to fight for what he called “a battle for the soul of this nation.”

In Biden’s words, though America has fought white supremacists before, he believed that the current situation became different because of President Trump’s hesitancy to condemn the groups.

Trump’s comment on the ugly event was widely panned amidst Democrats and Republicans nay observers. The President’s failure to rebuke white supremacists in the immediate aftermath of the Charlottesville attack, which recorded a dead woman and several others injured was not taken lightly by concerned citizens.

Biden in the Atlantic Sunday wrote, “Today we have an American president who has publicly proclaimed a moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and Klansmen and those who would oppose their venom and hate. We have an American president who has emboldened white supremacists with messages of comfort and support.

“This is a moment for this nation to declare what the president can’t with any clarity, consistency, or conviction: There is no place for these hate groups in America,” he added.

The former VP also dug into the Pardon of Joe Arpaio also criticized the president’s decision to pardon Joe Arpaio. He underscored the President’s decision to pardon the former sheriff – who he argued “terrorized the Latino community.”

Nevertheless, Biden expressed optimism in the success and unity of the Nation.

He said, “Joined together, we will win this battle for our soul, because if there’s one thing I know about the American people, it’s this: When it has mattered most, they have never let this nation down.”