UNILORIN appoints new Vice Chancellor

The management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has appointed Sulyman Abdulkareem of the department of Chemical Engineering as its 10th Vice-Chancellor.

The University’s Pro-Chancellor and chairman of the council, Abdullahi Oyekan, announced the appointment on Monday at a press briefing, TheCable reports.

Oyekan said the institution reached the decision after a meeting of the council in accordance with the provisions of the Universities Amendment Act.

According to him, the appointment will take effect on October 16 while the tenure of the outgoing vice chancellor, Abdul Ganiyu Ambali, will end on October 15.