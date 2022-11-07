#UCLDraw Round of 16: Liverpool face Real Madrid in repeat of last season’s final

Real Madrid and Liverpool, the Champions League finalists from the previous season, have been matched together in the round of 16.

The Reds finished second in their group behind Napoli and will play the defending European and La Liga winners in February at Anfield.

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the 2022 final in Paris, a match characterized by organizational turmoil prior to kickoff that caused a delay.

Manchester City, the Premier League champions and Champions League finalists for 2021, will meet RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga’s fourth-place team, in the round of 16.

Tottenham, who secured first place in their group thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s last-gasp goal at Marseille, have been paired against Italian champions AC Milan, with the first leg taking place at San Siro.

In the round of 16, 2012 and 2021 champion Chelsea will face Bundesliga runner-up Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea won the competition in 2012 and 2021.

In addition, there is an enticing matchup between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

See below the full list of the UCL draw and fixture of matches.

  • Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich
  • Inter Milan vs FC Porto
  • Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
  • Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli!
  • AC Milan vs Tottenham
  • Liverpool vs Real Madrid
  • Club Brugge vs Benfica
  • RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
