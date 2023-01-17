I have no plans to quit — Liverpool coach, Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that he would not leave the club until he is fired, suggesting that he will be making significant changes to his aging roster at the end of the season.

The defending champions in 2020 are now 10 points adrift of the top four in the Premier League after suffering their sixth loss of the season over the weekend.

Klopp signed a contract extension until 2026 last year, and the 55-year-old has stated that only a sack would prevent him from seeing it through.

“Either the manager’s position changes or a lot of other things change,” he said. “So as far as I am concerned unless someone tells me I will not go.

“So that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff. We will see that, but that is something for the future. Like summer or whatever. Not now.

“I have space and time to think about it — we have to play better football now.”

Captain Jordan Henderson (32), Fabinho (29), and 31-year-old Thiago Alcantara remain first-choice picks in a midfield that is showing its age but Klopp denied he was being too loyal to the old guard.

“The problem is too complex. You have a good player who did a lot of good things in the past and then in your mind (you think) maybe that’s it for him,” said the Liverpool boss, speaking of the need for rejuvenation.

“If you can then go out and bring in another player to replace (him) that makes sense. If you cannot bring anybody in you cannot bring anybody out. That is the situation.”

Klopp, whose team face Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday, also rejected the suggestion that longer-serving players had stopped listening to him.

“I was not that often in a similar situation but I know exactly how it works when things don’t go well,” he said.

“There is a list of things you go through and one of the things is the players aren’t listening to the coach anymore.

“In Germany we say the manager doesn’t reach the team anymore. So I understand it looks like this sometimes but it is just not the case. You can take that off the list.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija January 6, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner allowed to cohabit despite Saudi Arabia’s severe laws

Despite Saudi Arabian legislation prohibiting cohabitation between unmarried individuals, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will be permitted to do so. ...

YNaija January 5, 2023

Chelsea makes offer of £87 million plus three players for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea has allegedly failed with a players-plus-cash approach to capture Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine international, who was a ...

YNaija January 4, 2023

Chelsea makes last-ditch attempt to sabotage Arsenal’s January signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk

This week in London, Chelsea will meet with Mykhaylo Mudryk’s representatives in an effort to steal him away from Arsenal. ...

YNaija January 3, 2023

Man United planning a £194 million double swoop after losing out on Enzo Fernandez

After failing to get Benfica star midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Manchester United is allegedly planning a £194 million double transfer bid ...

YNaija December 30, 2022

Brazil mourns the death of Pele at age 82 

On Thursday night, as Brazil grieved the loss of soccer’s greatest hero Pele, both Christ the Redeemer and the Maracana ...

YNaija December 20, 2022

Tobi Amusan ranked fifth-best female athlete in 2022

Tobi Amusan, a Nigerian who holds the world record in the 100-meter hurdles, is recognized as the year 2022’s fifth ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail