My baby died, decayed in my stomach – Nana #BBTitans

Big Brother Titans housemate, Nana has narrated how she found out she was six months pregnant and how the fetus decayed in her stomach.

Nana who is a Nigerian made this known during a conversation with Jennie O, Olivia, and Yvonne.

She said, “I was six months pregnant and didn’t know. I didn’t go for antenatal.

“The baby died and was decaying in me. My aunt took me to the hospital and lied that I had an infection.

“I was relaxed, my mom said I passed out five times. I don’t know how the doctors did it that my womb is still intact.

“I have to do a lot of dirty and nasty things because of my parents’ negligence. I dropped out from school in 300 level because there was no one to train me.”

