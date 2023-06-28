Unavailable Online, Very Available Offline – Here’s What the Streets are Saying about Davido

Hold onto your gele dear reader, because the Nigerian music scene is serving up a hot plate of scandal!

Our one and only Davido aka OBO has found himself tangled in a web of controversy once again.

This time, it involves a feisty businesswoman from the United States, Anita Brown, who claims to have a little Davido on the way.

Davido what happened to “I’m unavailable, Dem no dey see me”?

Anita, armed with screenshots hotter than a pot of pepper soup, took to social media to spill the piping hot tea on her rollercoaster romance with our beloved Omo Baba Olowo. According to her, the tale of their love began way back in 2017 during a lavish getaway in the land of Dubai. Who needs Arabian Nights when you have Davido, right?

But wait, it gets spicier than a plate of suya at a Lagos street party! Anita revealed chat snippets that could rival the most dramatic Nollywood script. Our very own Davido, the melody maker himself, not only admitted to having unprotected ‘knacking’ sessions with Anita but also had the audacity to suggest that she handle her pregnancy on the low. Now we understand the real meaning of Davido’s latest hit ‘Unavailable’.

Now, let’s dig deeper into this symphony of chaos. This wasn’t a mere one-night stand; it was a love affair on steroids. It had more twists and turns than the winding streets of Lagos Island. There were secret rendezvous, promises of everlasting love, and the grand finale – a surprise bundle of joy. Move aside, Fela Kuti, because we’ve got a new anthem for the streets, and it’s called “Shoki of Scandal.”

The question on everyone’s mind is “David Why?”

Davido has found himself once again in the league of musicians who have fallen victim to the seductive charm of fame and fortune. It’s like our music industry has its own commandment: “Thou shalt indulge in promiscuity and sizzling scandals to secure thy spot on the charts.” It’s a melody that keeps playing on repeat, leaving us all caught in the rhythm of infidelity.

And what about Chioma Rowland, the woman who captured Davido’s heart and became the epitome of assurance?

As the saying goes, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” Chioma must be feeling a whirlwind of emotions—anger, betrayal, and perhaps a sprinkle of disappointment. It’s like a soulful ballad turned sour, with the lyrics now filled with heartache and unanswered questions.

Of course, the court of public opinion is always ready to weigh in with their two kobo. Keyboard warriors and armchair psychologists have taken to social media to dissect every facet of this scandalous symphony. They shake their heads, they wag their fingers, and they share their unsolicited advice like seasoned relationship gurus.

Critics have faulted Chioma for sticking around this long. They say if Davido wasn’t dripping in naira notes, she would have dropped him faster than an Okada man on a mission.

But let’s not be too hasty in our judgment. Love is a funny thing, my friends. It has a way of blinding us to the flaws of those we hold dear. Chioma may see a glimmer of hope in Davido’s promises of change, no matter how off-key they may sound to our cynical ears.

Chioma may have seen a glimmer of hope in Davido’s promises of change, no matter how off-key they may sound to our cynical ears.

Chioma, our hearts go out to you, but we can’t help but wonder: will love conquer all?

In this grand performance of life, where fame and fortune collide with personal relationships, it’s crucial to remember that behind the glitz and glamour, there are real people with real feelings. Davido, like any other human being, is not immune to temptation or the complexities of love.

But perhaps it’s time we demand more from our beloved stars. Let’s encourage them to rise above the sea of scandals and set an example of loyalty, integrity, and self-discipline.

The world of music should not be a playground for promiscuity, but rather a stage for talent, creativity, and genuine artistry.

As Davido’s story unfolds, may it serve as a reminder that our choices reverberate through time, affecting not only ourselves but also those around us. And just as we eagerly await the climax of his tale, let us approach our own narratives with thoughtfulness, compassion, and empathy.