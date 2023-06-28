‘Be Patient with Tinubu’s Administration, Look at the Bigger Picture’ – Akpabio Urges Nigerians

In his Eid al-Adha message delivered on Tuesday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio implored Nigerians to exercise patience and understanding towards the new administration led by President Bola Tinubu. Akpabio acknowledged that some of the policies implemented by the government to address the nation’s deep-rooted challenges may result in temporary inconveniences for the citizens.

Since assuming office in May, President Tinubu wasted no time in implementing significant changes. Notably, he announced the removal of the subsidy on petrol, which led to an increase in prices at the pump. Additionally, the unification of the exchange rate and the adoption of a free float for the Nigerian currency have contributed to the escalating inflation rates, posing challenges for a nation heavily reliant on imports.

Akpabio, recognizing the prevailing difficulties faced by Nigerians, emphasized the importance of the Eid al-Adha season, emphasizing submission to the will of the Almighty and the significance of sacrifice in daily life. He commended the resilience and patriotism displayed by Nigerians in the face of the country’s present predicaments, urging them to view these challenges as an integral part of the nation-building process.

The Senate President further expressed his admiration for the bold steps taken by President Tinubu within a few weeks of assuming office, which have garnered international recognition for their alignment with the country’s needs. While acknowledging that these measures may bring about inconveniences, Akpabio earnestly appealed to fellow Nigerians to consider the broader objectives and exercise patience with the new government. He called for unwavering support from the citizens to navigate Nigeria out of its current challenges.

In conclusion, Akpabio assured the Nigerian populace that the 10th National Assembly is committed to providing President Tinubu’s administration with necessary legislative interventions that would complement the government’s efforts and ultimately benefit the nation.