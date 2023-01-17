O2 Brixton’s license suspended for 3 months following deaths at Asake’s concert

The London club O2 Brixton has had its license taken away for three months because of the crowd rampage that occurred during Asake’s show.

Two people were crushed to death in a stampede at Asake’s December concert at the O2 Brixton.

The artist put up a concert for his first album at a facility that could hold 4,900 people.

However, the concert had to be cut short since thousands of people had gotten in without tickets.

On Monday, the licensing subcommittee of the Lambeth Council decided that O2 Briton will have its license revoked.

According to UK Guardian, the decision was made after a request from the Met Police, who are looking into the stampede.

Fred Cowell, the chair of the sub-committee, said: “The decision of the sub-committee is that the premises license is suspended for a period of three months from today, expiring at one minute past midnight on 16 April 2023.

“No licensable activities shall take place at the premises unless and until an application to vary the premises license has been made by the premises’ license holder.”

Speaking on the matter, the Met Police said the suspension of the license would “allow time to work with the venue to facilitate a safe reopening and to ensure appropriate safeguards, aimed at improving public safety, are in place.”

Academy Music Group (AMG), the owners of the concert venue, had earlier preempted the licence suspension.

It had stated that it was willing to keep the venue shut for three months while police investigate the matter.