Charles Okocha survives car crash on Third Mainland Bridge

The Nollywood actor Charles Okocha was involved in a vehicle accident on the Third Mainland Bridge, but he was able to walk away unscathed.

The actor posted a series of photos to Instagram on Monday showing his hospital stay and recovery.

Okocha released videos from the scene of the accident and expressed gratitude to God for preserving his life.

“Thankful for life 🙏🙏🙏Was involved in a car accident on 3rd mainland bridge last night but GOD DID!!! We Asaaaaa still ❤️,” he wrote.

The comedian, who is also fondly called Igwe 2Pac, has been featured in hundreds of Nollywood films.

He is well known for playing bad-boy roles in movies.

In April 2020, Okocha was in the news after he threatened legal action against an individual who shared a picture in which he was visibly edited and merged with that of a naked woman.

