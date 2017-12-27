Major oil marketers, IPMAN confirm receipt of fuel from NNPC

Major oil marketers and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Tuesday, confirmed receiving fuel from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
- According to the executive secretary of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Obafemi Olawore, his members began receiving the product on Monday.
- Lawore said though supply from NNPC is below their expectation but that they have resumed fuel distribution across their outlets in the country.
- Also, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) confirmed that the Ejigbo Satellite and Mosimi depots have been fully supplied with petrol and promised that the current ravaging fuel scarcity hitting Lagos and Ogun would end in a few days.
- According to the IPMAN Chairman, Lagos chapter, Alhaji Alanamu Balogun said before the fuel crisis, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was supplying his members only six trucks daily, but since about five days now, the corporation has increased the supply to 80 trucks per day and promised to increase the supply.
- The association said that NNPC has fulfilled its promise of supplying the depots with products.
- He said his members and NNPC staff are now working 24 hours daily to ensure that fuel circulates all over Lagos and Ogun regularly.
- Balogun said the NNPC has also repaired all the existing facilities at Ejigbo satellite depot to enhance fuel supply to the public.
- He advised members of the public to stop panic buying of fuel, warning them against storing petroleum products in their homes which could cause fire disaster.
- The NNPC has promised to repair all its facilities in Ilorin, Ibadan and Ore depots to ensure regular fuel supply nationwide.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter