Atiku denies having a ‘cold relationship’ with PDP governors, Secondus

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied having a frosty relationship with PDP governors and the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus.

  • In a statement Tuesday by his Media Office, ‎Atiku said he had a good relationship with PDP governors, Secondus, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and other organs of the party.
We wish to state for the records that the purported statement aimed at pitching the Waziri Adamawa against the national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, PDP NEC, PDP governors and stakeholders of the PDP is contrived and baseless.

For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar enjoys an excellent relationship with Prince Uche Secondus, the party’s NEC and all serving PDP governors and stakeholders of the party,” the statement said.

