Atiku denies having a ‘cold relationship’ with PDP governors, Secondus

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied having a frosty relationship with PDP governors and the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus.

In a statement Tuesday by his Media Office, ‎Atiku said he had a good relationship with PDP governors, Secondus, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and other organs of the party.

“We wish to state for the records that the purported statement aimed at pitching the Waziri Adamawa against the national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, PDP NEC, PDP governors and stakeholders of the PDP is contrived and baseless.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar enjoys an excellent relationship with Prince Uche Secondus, the party’s NEC and all serving PDP governors and stakeholders of the party,” the statement said.

It has come to the notice of the Atiku Media Office that there is a statement purportedly attributed to His Excellency @Atiku Abubakar currently making the rounds on social media. — Atiku Media Office (@AtikuOrg) December 26, 2017

We wish to state for the records that the purported statement aimed at pitching the Waziri Adamawa against the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, PDP NEC, PDP Governors and stakeholders of the PDP party is contrived and baseless. — Atiku Media Office (@AtikuOrg) December 26, 2017

For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar enjoys excellent relationship with Prince Uche Secondus, the Party's NEC and all serving PDP Governors and stakeholders of the party. — Atiku Media Office (@AtikuOrg) December 26, 2017