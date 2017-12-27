PDP vows to reclaim the Presidency, all states after Ekiti victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to reclaim the governorship seats in all its original states in the forthcoming general elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan , said this in a statement on Tuesday after the PDP recorded a landslide victory at the Local Government (LG) election in Ekiti .

He noted that Nigeria's South-West region has always been a PDP stronghold, stressing that the party has been repositioned to retake the governorship of all states in the region and the Northern parts of the country.

Ologbondiyan was confident that his party would also reclaim the Presidency and win the majority seats in the National Assembly, come 2019.

He added that Nigerians have since seen through the “deception and incompetence” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and are “very eager” to kick out the ruling party at all levels of government.

He also described the election in Ekiti as credible, free and fair, adding that “the landslide victory is a direct response by the people to the achievements of the Governor Ayo Fayose-led PDP government, in line with the ideology, vision and programmes of the party”.

What we think: The PDP seems to be forgetting the reason(s) they were voted out in the first place.

Also, the party’s desire to ‘take over’ come 2019, is a clear indication that they only desire to hold on to power not do the job that elected officers should be doing.