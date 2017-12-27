The Big 5: PDP’s vow, marketers assurance to Nigerians and, other top stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

Having got landslide victory in Ekiti, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed to take back its original states and the Presidency in 2019.

The party said the victory in Ekiti shows that the party is still popular among people.

Before then, the party has asked President Buhari to resign as they do not want a President who ‘forgets things’.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied having a frosty relationship with the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus and the governors elected under the party.

The intending president was reacting to a report that he was not in good terms with them.

Major oil marketers and IPMAN have confirmed the receipt of fuel from the NNPC promising that the fuel scarcity will end in a few days.

They also ask Nigerians to stop panic buying.

This comes after some marketers denied hoarding fuel, saying their fuel reserves are empty.

A judge of the Lagos High Court has frowned at the filth in Lagos asking if the condition will be taken into 2018.

President Buhari has set up a committee made up of 17 members who are to ensure the return of Nigerians stranded in Libya.

The committee headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has 38 days to evacuate all Nigerians trapped in Libya.