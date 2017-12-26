We don’t need a President who forgets things easily | PDP asks Buhari to resign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

The opposition party said Nigerians does not want a President “who doesn’t know his age.”

Background:

Buhari had recently said he thought he was 74, until he was told he is 75.

What PDP said:

Diran Odeyemi, deputy spokesman of the PDP on Tuesday said the President’s biodata with INEC will contain lots of inconsistencies.

He added that Nigerians don’t want a President who forgets things easily.

“How many other inconsistencies are in Mr. President’s biodata submitted to INEC? We are sure there are more. And the world is waiting on the body to give details about our president,” the statement read.

“We advise INEC to revisit those forms President Buhari filled in all elections he had participated in, especially those he filled before 2015 elections to unearth other inconsistencies therein.

“In a normal clime, the electoral umpire would have set in motion verification modalities to avoid further national embarrassment and expose Mr President.

“Come to think of it, a leader that does not know his real age, could not be said, to have sound knowledge of the people and country he governs, let alone knowing the peculiarities of the governed. This is simply not the kind of president Nigeria needs at the moment.

“Not too long ago, Nigeria became laughing stock with the inappropriate designation of German chancellor, Angela Merkel as President of West Germany by President Buhari.

“We recall president Buhari once admitted that his age would slow down his performance in office. For a country that could fall into an emergency situation anytime, like the present government-failing induced fuel scarcity, we don’t need a president that forgets things easily.

“We advise Mr. President to consider turning in his resignation letter to avoid further slowing down the country because of his age, and to also safe our corporate image as a country that had a presidential with occasional memory failure.”