President Buhari sets up 17-man fact-finding mission to bring back stranded Nigerians in Libya

President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a 17-man fact-finding mission to bring back Nigerians in Libya.
- The team may also open talks with Libyan authorities on how to stop the exodus of Nigerians to the North African country.
- The panel has 38 days to evacuate all Nigerians trapped in Libya.
- No fewer than 5,037 Nigerians have volunteered to return to the country but the number could rise, with the presence of the committee in Libya.
- About 6,091 have been brought back to Nigeria from Libya through collaboration between the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).
- The 17-man team is headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.
- Others are Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandede; NEMA Director- General, Mustapha Maihaja; Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli; National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, some diplomats and nine members of a sub-technical team.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter