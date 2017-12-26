Today’s Noisemakers: Anthonia Orji, Bashir Ahmad, Joe Abah, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Reno Omokri

That ‘problem’ should have been resolved long ago. It is not a joke at all if that is what President Buhari calls it.

Buhari said “I thought I was 74 but I was told I was 75”. How can a President with ‘football age’ achieve his goals in government? If he can’t remember his age, how can he remember his campaign promises? No wonder he has been denying his promises left right and center. — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 26, 2017

2. Bashir Ahmad

It’s all promises, promises, then tomorrow again…promises.

When will they understand that popular saying? “Action speaks louder…”

So sad, the government hasn’t increased the price in any way, there is a Special Joint Task Force which involves NNPC, DPR, PPPRA and security agencies, working to bring such things to an end. https://t.co/gQMgkv6zsA — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 26, 2017

3. Ahuoiza

Believe. Just believe.

I remember few weeks ago I tweetd I need a vacation but no fundss. One of my followers (never. Met. Before) Dm'ed & askd where I wish to go, I replied any of this, Mauritius or Zanzibar. Told me to pick one & send estimates & my acct. Number.

He paid. Positive twitter always.😊 — Dr Ahuoiza (@Steadi_Lady) December 26, 2017

4. Ojuade Bolawaye

Yoruba people should relate to this. It is omo wa (Our child), not just your own. Unless you want to kill the said child.

Lmao in some places in Yorubaland, everyone in the village/town/street trains you(whether you're related or not). They feel if you become an irresponsible person in the future, you end up disturbing the peace of the whole community. Oju merin lo n bimo, igba oju lo n ba a wo 😂😂 — Ojuade Bolawaye (@Bolajuade) December 26, 2017

5. Anthonia Orji

You can say it again and again.

Happiness is a choice. Things in life make it difficult, but at the end of the day u control ur own happiness. Happiness is a state of mind. — Anthonia Orji (@AnthoniaOrji) December 26, 2017

6. Omojuwa

So true!

Love negative people but stay away from them. You need a positive mindset and peace of mind to reach your highest potentials. If you have such people as friends, become their friends from afar. Be responsible for the energy around you. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 26, 2017

7. Joe Abah

That’s the idea. Spread the love. Save a live or possibly, lives. It’s Boxing Day!

Be someone amazing this Boxing Day. Call or check on someone you haven’t spoken with for a while. You never know. You might just help lift their depression or even avert their suicide. #leanonme — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) December 26, 2017