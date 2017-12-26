EPL Roundup: Liverpool get five past Swansea, Tottenham defeat Southampton, and other results

These are results from English Premier League matches today.

Liverpool hold top four position

Liverpool got a dominant victory over managerless Swansea City.

Coutinho opened the scoring in the sixth minute from a long range effort, after a pass by Mohamed Salah.

Roberto Firmino put Liverpool two goals up six minutes into the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold added a third with his first Premier League goal for the club, while Firmino slot in the fourth.

Alex Chamberlain rounded up with a fifth goal after a poor clearance from Swansea.

Chelsea defeat Brighton in sixth consecutive home win

Current champions Chelsea got 9 win in 12 league games after defeating Brighton 2-0.

Alvaro Morata got the first goal 52 seconds into the second half, through cross from Caesar Azpilicueta.

Alonso sealed the win, glancing in a header moments after he was denied twice.

Tottenham beat Southampton 5-2

Harry Kane grabbed another hat-trick and broke the record for the most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year as Tottenham thrashed Southampton at Wembley.

The Spurs and England striker headed home his 37th league goal of 2017 on 22 minutes.

Kane then added two more either side of half-time to bring his total for the year – for both club and country – to 56.

Dele Alli had made it 3-0 on 49 minutes, while Son Heung-min scored two minutes later.

Other results;

Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham

Huddersfield 1-1 Stoke City

Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

Watford 2-1 Leicester City

West Brom 0-0 Everton