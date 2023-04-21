Arsenal seek victory over Southampton to ensure Champions League qualification

Arsenal FC is just one win away from guaranteeing themselves a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017. With a win over Southampton on Friday, Arsenal will be back competing in Europe’s top club competition.

For Arsenal, it has been six long years since they last played in the Champions League. Being able to once again walk out at Emirates Stadium on a Champions League night will be huge for everyone connected to the club. It will also be a real symbol of how far the team has come in such a short space of time.

In this article, we will discuss the significance of Arsenal’s return to the Champions League and what it would mean for the club’s future.

Financial Implications of Champions League Qualification

The return of Champions League football will not only bring pride to Arsenal but also financial benefits.

Arsenal has had to operate without the riches of the Champions League since 2017. The extra cash that it will bring will be most welcome.

The difference between what’s on offer in the Champions League and Europa League is vast. For instance, the UEFA figures for the 2021-22 season show that in the Champions League, just over £1.76 billion ($2.2bn) of revenue was shared between the clubs involved. That fell to £409m ($509m) in the Europa League.

More money will bring more opportunities in the transfer market. Arsenal has spent well since 2017, but the extra cash that will be coming the club’s way will certainly help when it comes to continuing the squad rebuilds that Arteta and Edu have been undertaking.

Attracting Top Players

The focus of Arsenal this summer will be on adding real quality. They are looking to sign players who can make an immediate impact on the squad.

To sign players of the stature of Rice, Arsenal has to be an attractive proposition. Being able to offer Champions League football just takes it up to another level.

Every single top player wants to play in Europe’s elite competition. If a team cannot offer that, especially if they are battling with rival clubs that can, then they are always at a disadvantage when it comes to negotiations. Therefore, Arsenal having the lure of the Champions League once again will only make it easier to land their priority targets, something they have struggled to do at times in recent years.

Keeping the Club’s Players

It’s not just about signing new players but keeping the ones the club already has.

Bukayo Saka is an example of such a player. The Premier League leaders have been in contract talks with Saka for some time now, and it is believed that a deal has been agreed upon in principle with the winger.

Being able to offer Champions League football to Saka next season must have been key in convincing him to stay in north London, rather than look elsewhere when it comes to taking the next step in his career.

Farewell to Thursday Night’s Europa League Fixtures

For Arsenal, playing on Thursday nights in the Europa League has been a thorn in their side ever since they dropped out of the Champions League. Juggling long European trips with demanding Premier League fixtures has always been a tough task for the Gunners.

However, the good news for Mikel Arteta and his team is that they can now focus on more traditional midweek fixtures, which should make their workload a bit more manageable.

This change in schedule will be a much-needed relief for Arsenal as they aim to compete in Europe’s top competition once again. Arteta will have more flexibility in managing his squad, which will be crucial in coping with the demanding fixtures ahead. Arsenal fans can now look forward to seeing their team play on Tuesdays or Wednesdays rather than enduring the dreaded Thursday night game.