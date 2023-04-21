‘I don buy teeth wey wan kill me’ – Portable expresses discomfort after getting dental grills

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, who goes by the stage name Portable, is in the news again. This time, he’s lamenting about the expensive silver teeth grills he recently acquired, which have been causing him discomfort.

Portable is known for his unique style and fashion sense, but it looks like his latest purchase isn’t working out too well for him. In a video making the rounds on social media, he can be seen crying out about how he can no longer sing since getting the grills.

“I don buy teeth wey won kill me,” he says in the video. “Na me and this teeth they through out. I no fit use am sing. This is crazy!”

This isn’t the first time Portable has made headlines for his fashion choices. Just recently, he declared himself “a big man” after donning an expensive navy blue designer suit. In a video shared on his Instagram page, he bragged about making a lot of money from his music.

It seems like Portable is always making waves, whether it’s for his music or his fashion. We’ll just have to wait and see what he does next!

