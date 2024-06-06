Fedworks Makes Directorial Debut With “Orange Bowl” Starring Funke Williams

Orange Bowl poster

Chukwuka Edeogu, also known as Fedworks, recently released the trailer for his directorial debut movie titled “Orange Bowl.”

“Orange Bowl” is a short film which stars Zeph Obayangbon, George Victor, and Funke Williams, who plays the lead role as the story focuses on her character, a young girl in pain and suffering from being a victim of rape. The story paints a pristine picture of the lives of rape victims and how they continue with the world after such horrid experiences.

Orange Bowl by Fedworks

The short film is co-produced by Ifeoluwa Fatogun and Abisola Yussuf and is a directorial debut of Fedworks, a key figure in the Nigerian music industry. With such a vast portfolio of shooting videos for Wizkid, Ayra Starr, CKay, and Rema, Fedworks has extended his skills by producing a short film.

